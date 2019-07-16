View all in Latest
Go

Gauteng police urge commuters to be vigilant after woman raped in taxi

Police said that the victim was the last passenger in a taxi from Naturena to Bree taxi rank and that similar cases had been reported.

FILE: Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
FILE: Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have urged taxi commuters to be vigilant after the rape of a 23-year-old woman.

Police said that the victim was the last passenger in a taxi from Naturena to Bree taxi rank and that similar cases had been reported.

A suspect arrested in connection with the latest attack was expected back in court this week.

The police's Xoli Mbele said: “We appeal to the victims that were raped by taxi drivers while they were passengers to come forward. They can contact Sergeant Mkhabela of the family violence and child protection and sexual offenses unit.”

