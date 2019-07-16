Fuel price hike predicted as oil prices soar
International oil prices, which showed a decline in the first week of July, have soared again due to concerns over international inventories and ongoing political instability in the Middle East.
CAPE TOWN - Mid-month fuel projections for motorists show a mixed view for motorists as we head towards August.
Petrol users can expect an increase of seven cents per litre, while diesel users can gear up for a 20 cents per litre decrease.
There's also a possible dip in the cost of illuminating paraffin, which is forecasted to go down by 14 cents.
International oil prices, which showed a decline in the first week of July, have soared again due to concerns over international inventories and ongoing political instability in the Middle East.
The AA's Layton Beard said these figures were subject to change due to the volatility of the rand and the exchange rate.
"At the beginning of July, the rand was trading at around R14.10 to the US dollar and it is currently at around R13.85. If that trend continues, then it makes it very difficult to predict with 100% surety what will happen towards the end of the month, which is why we'll need to monitor on an ongoing basis."
Popular in Business
-
Amazon workers strike as 'Prime' shopping frenzy hits
-
Motorists could pay more for petrol from August
-
Another spy in ANC? Zuma says Siphiwe Nyanda linked to apartheid intelligence
-
5 key times Jacob Zuma's been implicated in state capture at Zondo commission
-
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
-
Rand, stocks boosted by global risk-on sentiment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.