Fuel price hike predicted as oil prices soar

International oil prices, which showed a decline in the first week of July, have soared again due to concerns over international inventories and ongoing political instability in the Middle East.

CAPE TOWN - Mid-month fuel projections for motorists show a mixed view for motorists as we head towards August.

Petrol users can expect an increase of seven cents per litre, while diesel users can gear up for a 20 cents per litre decrease.

There's also a possible dip in the cost of illuminating paraffin, which is forecasted to go down by 14 cents.

The AA's Layton Beard said these figures were subject to change due to the volatility of the rand and the exchange rate.

"At the beginning of July, the rand was trading at around R14.10 to the US dollar and it is currently at around R13.85. If that trend continues, then it makes it very difficult to predict with 100% surety what will happen towards the end of the month, which is why we'll need to monitor on an ongoing basis."