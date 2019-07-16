FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’

The last show of Johnny Clegg's world tour 'The Final Journey' was in Port Elizabeth in late January 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - South African music legend Johnny Clegg described his last world tour as the autobiographical show that was a multidimensional unfold of his story.

Clegg died on Tuesday at the age of 66.



Speaking to Ray White on 702 in October 2017, Clegg - also known as the White Zulu - said: “It operates with an organisation of songs and a timeline, so I talk and connect them up; how they were written and what happened when they were released.”

The last show of the tour was in Port Elizabeth in late January 2018.

WATCH: Johnny Clegg - Musical Shapeshifter - Radio 702

In a statement released on Tuesday night, his manager Roddy Quin said: "Johnny was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 but despite fighting cancer continued to tour and perform around the world to pay homage to his fans worldwide."

He is survived by his wife Jenny and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

Clegg was a singer, songwriter, dancer, anthropologist, musical activist. He was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga and various other prestigious awards for his skilful mix of Western pop with maskandi music.