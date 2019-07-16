FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
Go

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’

The last show of Johnny Clegg's world tour 'The Final Journey' was in Port Elizabeth in late January 2018.

South African musician Johnny Clegg performs on stage on June 17, 2010 in Toulouse, southern France to launch to Rio Loco world music festival. Picture: AFP
South African musician Johnny Clegg performs on stage on June 17, 2010 in Toulouse, southern France to launch to Rio Loco world music festival. Picture: AFP
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African music legend Johnny Clegg described his last world tour as the autobiographical show that was a multidimensional unfold of his story.

Clegg died on Tuesday at the age of 66.

Speaking to Ray White on 702 in October 2017, Clegg - also known as the White Zulu - said: “It operates with an organisation of songs and a timeline, so I talk and connect them up; how they were written and what happened when they were released.”

The last show of the tour was in Port Elizabeth in late January 2018.

WATCH: Johnny Clegg - Musical Shapeshifter - Radio 702

In a statement released on Tuesday night, his manager Roddy Quin said: "Johnny was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 but despite fighting cancer continued to tour and perform around the world to pay homage to his fans worldwide."

He is survived by his wife Jenny and their two sons Jesse and Jaron.

Clegg was a singer, songwriter, dancer, anthropologist, musical activist. He was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga and various other prestigious awards for his skilful mix of Western pop with maskandi music.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA