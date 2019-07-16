FF Plus: BLF de-registration a victory for SA democracy

The IEC said its decision to de-register the BLF was based on the party's section of their constitution that it was only open to blacks people.

JOHANNESBURG – The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) has described the de-registration of the Black First Land First Movement (BLF) as a political party as a victory for democracy.

The Independent Electoral Commission confirmed on Monday that an application by the FF Plus to have the party led by Andile Mngxitama removed was successful because it did exclude white people from registering as members.

The party lodged the appeal when it found that the BLF's constitution only allowed black people to join.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said: “It’s a victory in the end for democracy and for fairness for the future for even those parties who want to register in future, they must take note of this.”

BLF said they would take their fight against the IEC deregistering them as a political party to the Constitutional Court if they have to.

The IEC said this was based on the party's section of their constitution that it was only open to blacks people.

But the party's deputy president Zanele Lwana said this was an attack on them.

“No racist organisation is going to pressure the commission to deregister us. We will appeal this decision and we will do all that is within our power to ensure we continue to exist as an organisation.”

Groenewald welcomed the commission’s decision.

“We said that they were contravening Section 16 of the Electoral Commission Act because their membership is based on race.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)