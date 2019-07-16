Expropriation of land without expropriation is inevitable - Didiza

Minister Thoko Didiza on Tuesday tabled the department’s budget and one for the Department of Fisheries and Forestry, which is also under her leadership.

CAPE TOWN - Land expropriation without expropriation would happen whether those opposed to it like it or not.

That was the word from Agriculture and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza and her deputy Mcebisi Skwatsha.

Didiza on Tuesday tabled the department’s budget and one for the Department of Fisheries and Forestry, which is also under her leadership.

Skwatsha said the sky would not cave in when legislation to expropriate land without compensation was finally passed.

“To expropriate land without compensation sooner than later will be a reality. All this will happen in an orderly and constitutional fashion,” he said.



Skwatsha’s comments followed those of Didiza who said land expropriation was inevitable.

“For me this is, and it must be, a new conversation among South Africans. We don’t need to fear the inevitable but we can shape that future of an inclusive South Africa.”

Didiza said it would ultimately be up to the national legislature and how it crafted and worded the legislation to make land expropriation a reality.