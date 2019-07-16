Ed Sheeran wants to return to Africa

Sheeran planned on jetting off to Africa once he's played the final show of his tour in Ipswich on 26 August.

LONDON - Ed Sheeran wanted to get back to Africa once his tour was over in August this year, as he found it relaxing when he visited Ghana a few years ago.

The 28-year-old musician previously spent some time backpacking through Ghana when he took a break from the spotlight before releasing his hit album Divide in 2017 and he especially wanted to visit Nigeria.

as he told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I've got to get back to Africa. After the tour I want to go and chill out there. I was in Ghana a few years back and I loved it. Now I need to go to Nigeria. I heard the jollof rice is really good there."

The Shape of You hitmaker would no doubt spend his time in Nigeria with his wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he married in August 2018 after having been engaged since January of the same year.

And their trip overseas would please Seaborn, as Sheeran recently revealed she was becoming concerned that he spent all his time at his sprawling home in Suffolk in East England - where he has his own pub and entertainment centre - as she believed he didn't go out enough.

He said: "Cherry's trying to get me away from it. She's scared that the pub, the cinema - I've made it like my friends can just come here now rather than me going out. Cherry's always trying to get me to go out more and more."

And although she didn't enjoy seeing her spouse "mobbed" by fans, she didn't think it was healthy for him to isolate himself.

He added: "She's seen [the mobs], she obviously doesn't like it. But she says it's not healthy to do this."