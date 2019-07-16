Duke and Duchess of Sussex make Time's list of influential internet stars
The royal couple - who have their own independent Instagram followers - have been included in the annual ranking alongside the likes of actress Jada Pinkett Smith.
LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included in Time magazine's list of 25 most influential people on the internet.
The royal couple - who have their own independent Instagram followers - have been included in the annual ranking alongside the likes of Jameela Jamil, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Ariana Grande and Old Town Road rapper Lil Nas X.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle when she was an actress - have over nine million followers on their @SussexRoyal social media, with posts ranging from their work life to photos of their baby boy Archie.
The publication praised the pair's "forward-thinking" approach to the platform and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.
Meanwhile, Thank U, Next hitmaker Grande appeared on the list with over 223 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.
In February, she also became the first artist since The Beatles to take up all three top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In terms of musicians, hip hop star Cardi B was also on the list - after her viral video criticising President Donald Trump - alongside hugely popular K-pop group BTS.
Trump himself was included by the publication alongside fellow politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, while the world of YouTube was represented by teen dancer, singer and blogger JoJo Siwa and beauty vlogger James Charles.
Their contemporary Emma Chamberlain was also on the list after being described by many as the most important person on YouTube as she shuns the slickness that usually typifies influencer culture.
The collection was rounded off by "teenage runaway" Rahaf Mohammed, the global School Strikers, former Vine star Liza Koshy, Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, Spanish Youtuber Germán Garmendia, Chris Godfrey - the man behind the Instagram egg which hit over 53 million likes in a week - journalists Yashar Ali and Carlos Maza, influencer Zhang Dayi, broadcaster Ben Shapiro, gamer DrLupo, the Hong Kong protesters and activist Ady Barkan.
More in Lifestyle
-
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Johnny Clegg’s ‘Final Journey’
-
SA music legend Johnny Clegg dies
-
Rapper Meek Mill to appeal sentence that drew activists' ire
-
Ed Sheeran wants to return to Africa
-
Singer R Kelly faces bail hearing over sex trafficking allegations
-
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Game of Thrones cast were 'upset' by backlash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.