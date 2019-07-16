CT taxi driver arrested with 42 schoolchildren in vehicle
The man was nabbed on Tuesday morning after officers spotted him travelling at high speed and driving recklessly.
CAPE TOWN – A taxi driver has been arrested after he was caught transporting 42 primary school children in a minibus taxi.
The man was nabbed on Tuesday morning after officers spotted him travelling at high speed and driving recklessly.
He also tried to evade a vehicle checkpoint.
He was finally stopped at the corner of Symphony Way and the Stellenbosch Arterial.
Officers then discovered the taxi was heavily overloaded, unroadworthy and the driver had six outstanding warrants totalling just shy of R20,000.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said: “This is a carbon copy of an incident just yesterday where another taxi driver was arrested for negligent driving on the N1 with 22 primary school learners in his vehicle. The driver had no licence or permit and had four outstanding warrants.”
