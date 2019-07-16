CT communities await SANDF deployment

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi has confirmed soldiers have been preparing for the mission since touching down in Cape Town over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Defence Force (SANDF) remains tight-lipped around the deployment of soldiers in Cape Town communities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele last week announced that the military would be deployed to ten high-crime areas in the metro.

He indicated that there have been a number of arrests since the clampdown started in Philippi on Friday.

The Defence Force said that its role was to provide a space that would enable police to conduct raids in a safe environment.

"The mission preparation involves the rules of engagement, how they must behave and how they're going to conduct this operation."

Mgobozi could not provide details of when soldiers would actively participate in crime-fighting operations.

