Cosatu: Appropriations Bill doesn't detail plan to deal with economic crises

Cosatu said given the fiscal, revenue, corruption and spending crises confronting South Africa, the Budget was 'underwhelming'.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was disappointed that the Appropriations Bill before Parliament did not detail the government’s plan to deal with the economic, governance and budgetary crises the country faced.

The trade union federation was taking part in public hearings on the Bill, which was being debated in Parliament on Tuesday and would come before the National Assembly for adoption next Tuesday.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled the Appropriations Bill when he delivered his Budget in February.

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks said given the fiscal, revenue, corruption and spending crises confronting South Africa, the Budget was “underwhelming” and that bolder and more decisive leadership was expected from government.

“Budgets can’t be flamboyant but we had hoped to see more of a stimulus package to grow the economy – we’re barely out of a recession.”

Parks said the Appropriations Bill gave scant mention of the job and investment summits in October last year.

"We didn’t get a sense really of a turnaround plan – how we’re going to reduce our unemployment level of 37%, and the thousands who are being retrenched across sectors.”

Cosatu wanted a clear plan with timelines for national, provincial and local government and state-owned entities to ensure the government met its jobs and investment summit commitments.