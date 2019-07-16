View all in Latest
Cheetahs strengthen their squad ahead of Guinness Pro14 season

The Cheetahs have contracted the utility back Rhyno Smith, loose-forward Chris Massyn, centre Chris Smit, and hooker Wilmar Arnoldi.

Picture: Toyota Cheetahs Facebook page.
Picture: Toyota Cheetahs Facebook page.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Free State Cheetahs have announced the signing of four new players for the upcoming Guinness Pro14 season.

The Cheetahs have contracted the utility back Rhyno Smith, loose-forward Chris Massyn, centre Chris Smit, and hooker Wilmar Arnoldi.

The Sharks’ outside back Smith would be heading back to Bloemfontein after previously playing for the team in the Pro14 during the 2018/19 season.

Smith, who was a star player for the North-West University Pukke in the Varsity Cup and the Leopards in the Currie Cup first division, played for the Cheetahs on a loan deal. He has signed a three-year contract with the Cheetahs.

Chris Massyn joined the Cheetahs on a two-year contract from Western Province.

Smit, who joined the Griquas earlier in the year after winning the 2019 Varsity Cup with the University of Stellenbosch Maties would be joining the Cheetahs on a two-year contract.

Arnoldi would be joining the Cheetahs on a two-year deal from the Griquas.

All four of these players were currently playing for their respective provinces in the Currie Cup and would link up with the Cheetahs after the competition.

