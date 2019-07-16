Call for specialised court to deal with gang violence cases in WC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
Go

Call for specialised court to deal with gang violence cases in WC

The idea was shared with Police Minister Bheki Cele during the crime summit in Paarl over the weekend.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses Western Cape on a walkabout in Philippi East. Picture: SAPS.
Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses Western Cape on a walkabout in Philippi East. Picture: SAPS.
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape community policing forum board wanted dedicated courts for gang-related crimes.

The idea was shared with Police Minister Bheki Cele during the crime summit in Paarl over the weekend.

This followed the minister’s announcement that the army would be used to fight gangsters for the next three months.

WATCH: Philippi Lockdown: 141 arrested

The forum board’s Fransina Lukas called on the justice cluster to take their call for dedicated gang courts seriously.

Lukas said this would ensure gang-related cases were dealt with speedily.

“Offenders get bail too easily. There’s a huge court backlog, which means these cases are always being postponed. However, if there’s a special court to deal with this, these cases can be dealt with speedily.”

The Western Cape Community Safety Department said there had been more than 2,300 murders in the province between November and May. It’s understood that most cases were gang-related.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA