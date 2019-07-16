Call for specialised court to deal with gang violence cases in WC
The idea was shared with Police Minister Bheki Cele during the crime summit in Paarl over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape community policing forum board wanted dedicated courts for gang-related crimes.
The idea was shared with Police Minister Bheki Cele during the crime summit in Paarl over the weekend.
This followed the minister’s announcement that the army would be used to fight gangsters for the next three months.
WATCH: Philippi Lockdown: 141 arrested
The forum board’s Fransina Lukas called on the justice cluster to take their call for dedicated gang courts seriously.
Lukas said this would ensure gang-related cases were dealt with speedily.
“Offenders get bail too easily. There’s a huge court backlog, which means these cases are always being postponed. However, if there’s a special court to deal with this, these cases can be dealt with speedily.”
The Western Cape Community Safety Department said there had been more than 2,300 murders in the province between November and May. It’s understood that most cases were gang-related.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Batchelor was once close to Kebble killer Mikey Schultz, says author
-
Police interview Marc Batchelor's passenger over fatal shooting
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's second day of state capture testimony
-
Nyanda: Zuma a bitter, twisted old man
-
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Marc Batchelor shot dead
-
Zondo commission to investigate Zuma death threats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.