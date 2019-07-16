Call for specialised court to deal with gang violence cases in WC

The idea was shared with Police Minister Bheki Cele during the crime summit in Paarl over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape community policing forum board wanted dedicated courts for gang-related crimes.

This followed the minister’s announcement that the army would be used to fight gangsters for the next three months.

The forum board’s Fransina Lukas called on the justice cluster to take their call for dedicated gang courts seriously.

Lukas said this would ensure gang-related cases were dealt with speedily.

“Offenders get bail too easily. There’s a huge court backlog, which means these cases are always being postponed. However, if there’s a special court to deal with this, these cases can be dealt with speedily.”

The Western Cape Community Safety Department said there had been more than 2,300 murders in the province between November and May. It’s understood that most cases were gang-related.

