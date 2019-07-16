View all in Latest
Batchelor was once close to Kebble killer Mikey Schultz, says author

Journalist Mandy Weiner said the killing was similar to organised crime hits seen in the Johannesburg area, mostly involving Serbian criminals as well as other individuals.

FILE: Marc Batchelor outside the High Court in Pretoria ahead of Oscar Pistorius's sentencing on 14 October 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Marc Batchelor outside the High Court in Pretoria ahead of Oscar Pistorius's sentencing on 14 October 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies spoke to journalist and author Mandy Wiener about Marc Batchelor’s alleged friendship with figures in South Africa’s underworld.

The former soccer player was gunned down on Monday night while driving outside his home in Olivedale.

Witnesses saw two gunmen on motorbikes. It seems they were waiting for Marc Batchelor to pull into his house in Olivedale... and we understand his gardener was with him. They opened fire with what seems to be semi-automatic weapons," Wiener said.

Weiner said the killing was similar to organised crime hits seen in the Johannesburg area, mostly involving Serbian criminals, as well as other individuals.

"MB was quite a colourful individual and often popped up in somewhat nefarious circumstances."

Weiner noted when he was a SuperSport commentator he was taken off the air.

"He was involved in assaulting a businessman at a Parkhurst restaurant. He was very close to Mikey Schultz, the self-confessed Brett Kebble killer. He was regularly seen with them out and about."

Weiner added that at some point, Schultz and Batchelor fell out, with Schultz distancing himself from Batchelor and his friends.

Listen to the audio below for more.

