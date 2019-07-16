ANC unflinching on corruption - Lamola
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said nothing stopped the officials from acting on any of the evidence that was so far emerged from the Zondo inquiry into state capture.
CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the African National Congress (ANC) government’s attitude towards dealing with corruption was unflinching.
Lamola said the fact that former President Jacob Zuma was now appearing before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture was proof of the government’s commitment to the Constitution.
Lamola was replying to debate on his budget at Parliament earlier on Tuesday.
He said the government’s commitment to cleaning up corruption should not be questioned.
“The ANC government is unflinching in its commitment to deal with corruption. I’m happy that the president has implemented the recommendations of all the commissions of inquiry that have sat thus far – the NPA, the SA Revenue Service – and there’s nothing that is going to stop us from implementing the recommendations of any commission that is currently sitting.”
“We have done everything in line with the Constitution. As I speak today, the former president of the Republic is at the Zondo commission of inquiry. This is a true reflection that our democracy, we are not trying to hide anything, we allow institutions to do their job and process whatever comes through, through proper procedure and processes in our constitutional democracy.”
