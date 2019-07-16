ANC to discuss spies claims Zuma made at state capture inquiry - Magashule

Jacob Zuma accused former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and former Communications Minister Simphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid spies.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress secretary-general Ace Magashule said some of the allegations made by former President Jacob Zuma were serious and the party, as a collective, would deal with the claims.

Zuma accused former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and former Communications Minister Simphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid spies while testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

Magashule, who attended Zuma’s hearings, said he was keen to hear the former president’s testimony.

He added the party would discuss the claims made by Zuma.

“It must be a collective discussion. There are people who said we need our own commission. We will talk about what [former] president Zuma has said.”