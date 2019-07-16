ANC in talks with Ekurhuleni car rental company over R5m lawsuit
The company has taken the ruling party to court after the ANC failed to pay for hiring nearly 600 cars ahead of its elective conference at Nasrec in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it was in talks with an Ekurhuleni-based car rental company to try and reach an out-of-court settlement after being sued for over R5 million.
The company has taken the ruling party to court after the ANC failed to pay for hiring nearly 600 cars ahead of its elective conference at Nasrec in 2017.
The ANC's Pule Mabe said both parties were currently in negotiations after receiving a court summons last week.
“That means both parties have agreed and we’re currently in negotiations to settle the matter. We will continually pursue settlement discussions with the plaintiff.”
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.