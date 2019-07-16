ANC in talks with Ekurhuleni car rental company over R5m lawsuit

The company has taken the ruling party to court after the ANC failed to pay for hiring nearly 600 cars ahead of its elective conference at Nasrec in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said it was in talks with an Ekurhuleni-based car rental company to try and reach an out-of-court settlement after being sued for over R5 million.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said both parties were currently in negotiations after receiving a court summons last week.

“That means both parties have agreed and we’re currently in negotiations to settle the matter. We will continually pursue settlement discussions with the plaintiff.”