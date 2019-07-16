Amplats expects half-year earnings to double

Cosatu: Appropriations Bill doesn't detail plan to deal with economic crises
JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Tuesday said it expects half-year earnings to double, raising its outlook on higher metals prices and a stockpile gain of 1.0 billion rand ($72 million).
Amplats, which previously flagged an 80% increase, said it now expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30 of 2,671 to 2,924 cents per share, an increase of 108% to 128%, compared with 1,282 cents A year earlier.
HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.
Amplats will release its results on 22 July.
