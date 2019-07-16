Alex electrical substation on fire

Call for specialised court to deal with gang violence cases in WC
City Power's Isaac Mangena said an investigation was launched.
JOHANNESBURG - An electrical substation that was recently damaged and left large parts of Alexandra without power for days caught fire on Tuesday.
It's not clear what caused the blaze but City Power's Isaac Mangena said an investigation was launched.
“We are on our way and don’t know who was affected. We will provide an update. We have our technicians on the scene.”
Contractors are already on site at Vasco Da Gama switching substation to clear the rubble and start with the repair work.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 16, 2019
It's anticipated that power will be off for at least 48 hours. #AlexFire pic.twitter.com/65YV9yiFBO
