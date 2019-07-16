3 teens arrested after shooting at Lenasia high school
Local
Two pupils were shot and wounded when a firearm went off while one of the teenagers was apparently playing with it.
JOHANNESBURG - Lenasia police have arrested three teenagers following a shooting outside the MH Joosub Secondary School.
Two pupils were shot and wounded when a firearm went off while one of the teenagers was allegedly playing with it.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said they were investigating a case of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.
“The firearm was found in the possession of one of the boys. It belongs to the father of one of the children. He (the father) will be investigated.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.