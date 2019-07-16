3 teens arrested after shooting at Lenasia high school

Two pupils were shot and wounded when a firearm went off while one of the teenagers was apparently playing with it.

JOHANNESBURG - Lenasia police have arrested three teenagers following a shooting outside the MH Joosub Secondary School.

Two pupils were shot and wounded when a firearm went off while one of the teenagers was allegedly playing with it.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said they were investigating a case of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The firearm was found in the possession of one of the boys. It belongs to the father of one of the children. He (the father) will be investigated.”