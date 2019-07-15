Zuma to continue denying state capture at Zondo Commission?
Although former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission on Monday morning, his journey has not been without its bumps.
JOHANNESBURG – Although former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission on Monday morning, his journey has not been without its bumps.
Zuma was forced to establish the commission while still in office and his defiance of the inquiry has been no secret.
Zuma has put up a mighty fight to avoid this day and among the other forms of aversion, he unsuccessfully challenged former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report, which recommended the he establish the judicial commission.
When that did not work, he took to public podiums to discredit the very idea of state capture.
“Judiciary is not captured; is it captured? Is Parliament captured? Is the executive captured? So, where is the state capture?.”
Most recently, as his lawyers were exchanging correspondence with the commission about his pre-conditions for appearance, he had this to say to his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
“People thought everyone going to the commission would implicate Zuma and say Zuma said this, Zuma said this. When I spoke in Parliament, I said they would cry.”
However, the former president will now appear after the commission refused to honour his demand that he be given the questions ahead of his appearance.
Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether he will be helpful to the commission or as he has said repeatedly, keep his cards close to the chest until that promised tell-all autobiography.
WATCH: Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma to have say on corruption claims at Zondo Inquiry
-
5 key times Zuma has been implicated in state capture at Zondo commission
-
Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline
-
Zondo reprimands lawyer for being disruptive during proceedings
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?
-
'We will repeat what we did before': Malema on EFF disrupting Gordhan in Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.