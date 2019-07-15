View all in Latest
Go

Zuma to continue denying state capture at Zondo Commission?

Although former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission on Monday morning, his journey has not been without its bumps.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Although former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission on Monday morning, his journey has not been without its bumps.

Zuma was forced to establish the commission while still in office and his defiance of the inquiry has been no secret.

Zuma has put up a mighty fight to avoid this day and among the other forms of aversion, he unsuccessfully challenged former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report, which recommended the he establish the judicial commission.

When that did not work, he took to public podiums to discredit the very idea of state capture.

“Judiciary is not captured; is it captured? Is Parliament captured? Is the executive captured? So, where is the state capture?.”

Most recently, as his lawyers were exchanging correspondence with the commission about his pre-conditions for appearance, he had this to say to his supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

“People thought everyone going to the commission would implicate Zuma and say Zuma said this, Zuma said this. When I spoke in Parliament, I said they would cry.”

However, the former president will now appear after the commission refused to honour his demand that he be given the questions ahead of his appearance.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether he will be helpful to the commission or as he has said repeatedly, keep his cards close to the chest until that promised tell-all autobiography.

WATCH: Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline

