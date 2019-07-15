Zuma’s lawyer accuses state capture commission of being condescending, unfair
The former president has taken the stand at the inquiry on Monday morning after several witnesses accused him of being central to state capture.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have slammed the state capture commission for being unfair towards the former president, accusing it of condescension and wanting to treat him as an accused.
As expected, the start of proceedings here at the state capture commission was without drama.
Zuma’s lawyers advocate Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission it was unfair of it to refuse to send Zuma questions in advance as his lawyers would have prepared him accordingly.
"And we believe that had we been given the opportunity to prepare Mr Zuma and to advise him about names that he may mention, that he can't do so without those people given notice. This process would have been much better."
He has accused the commission of treated Zuma unfairly and with condescension.
"This attitude of condescension is that people bring their views outside and treat certain witnesses has sweethearts and others as accused."
He argued that, as Zuma’s lawyer, he didn't even know what the former president will say, adding that there may be an injustice on people Zuma may mention because they wouldn’t have been notified as expected.
Meanwhile, there were more police officers and members of the media than the supporters who were expected to be present but they could still be making their way.
#StateCaptureInquiry Ekhurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina is here. Refuses to speak to media on his attendance. BD pic.twitter.com/KGVstgCKtn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2019
But there some notable members of the African National Congress were present, including former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, as well as Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Zuma’s children Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma were also present.
Black First Land First Leader Andile Mngxitama was also present earlier, but he was denied access because he refused to take off his party regalia.
