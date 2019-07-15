Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday said his relationship with the Gupta family was nothing more than just being friends

He was clarifying his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the family.

He said he first met the family while he was still deputy president by former Minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad.

"I found them to be a very friendly family. They knew a lot of comrades. I got to know that in fact, they were close with Nelson Mandela. When Mandela was gone, they were friends with Thabo Mbeki.

“I’ve never done anything unlawful with them. They just remained friends,” he said.

He said he did not understand why people had a problem with the relationship he had with the family, but not with the previous presidents.

The controversial landing of an aircraft carrying family and friends of the Guptas at the Waterkloof airbase made its way back to the headlines again when the former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane admitted to using Zuma's name to put pressure on Department of Defence officials to authorise the landing.

In a recording, Koloane said that then Transport Minister Ben Martins had been given instructions by Zuma to authorise the Gupta landing.

Prior to Kolaoane, Ngoako Ramatlhodi also claimed that Zuma allowed for the Gupta family to land at the airbase.

He said he was not even aware where the family was going to land

He, again, came for Ramatlhodi's claims that he had allowed for the family to land at the Waterkloof Air Base Force.

"Comrade Ngoake never asked me whether I talked to them and allowed them to "land there," he said.