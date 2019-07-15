Zuma at state capture: I’ve been vilified, called corrupt for over a decade

Zuma began his testimony by saying he was aware that he was a subject of talk for more than a decade.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday said that for a decade, he has been called the king of corruption.

Zuma was testifying at the state capture commission in Parktown on Monday morning.'

Prior to his testimony, Chief Justice Zondo highlighted that Zuma would be addressing a number of issues he has been implicated in.

Zondo laid down the law as Zuma appeared before the state capture commission.

In his opening remarks, Zondo told the commission that while they intended to treat everyone who appears before the inquiry with courtesy, they would be firm where firmness is required.

The former president has been vocal about his disregard for the commission with questions raised about whether he will be giving testimony at all when he appears throughout the week.

The former president has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the controversial Gupta family.

“I’ve been vilified, alleged to be king of corrupt people and the most corrupt. I have been given any other name and never responded to those issues.”

He says he did not respond because he believed it was important that we all respected one another.

HOW COMMISSION DEALT WITH CERTAIN ISSUES DID NOT SIT WELL WITH ME

Zuma said the some of the issues the commission has addressed, did not please him.

"This commission was really created to have me coming hear and perhaps to find things on me."