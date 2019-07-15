Zuma at state capture: I’ve been vilified, called corrupt for over a decade
Zuma began his testimony by saying he was aware that he was a subject of talk for more than a decade.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday said that for a decade, he has been called the king of corruption.
Zuma was testifying at the state capture commission in Parktown on Monday morning.'
Prior to his testimony, Chief Justice Zondo highlighted that Zuma would be addressing a number of issues he has been implicated in.
Zondo laid down the law as Zuma appeared before the state capture commission.
- [Follow the live blog](https://ewn.co.za/live/LIVE-BLOG--Will-Zuma-testify-at-state-capture-inquiry)
In his opening remarks, Zondo told the commission that while they intended to treat everyone who appears before the inquiry with courtesy, they would be firm where firmness is required.
The former president has been vocal about his disregard for the commission with questions raised about whether he will be giving testimony at all when he appears throughout the week.
The former president has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the controversial Gupta family.
Zuma began his testimony by saying he was aware that he was a subject of talk for more than a decade.
“I’ve been vilified, alleged to be king of corrupt people and the most corrupt. I have been given any other name and never responded to those issues.”
He says he did not respond because he believed it was important that we all respected one another.
HOW COMMISSION DEALT WITH CERTAIN ISSUES DID NOT SIT WELL WITH ME
Zuma said the some of the issues the commission has addressed, did not please him.
"This commission was really created to have me coming hear and perhaps to find things on me."
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'
-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
-
Thousands expected to support Zuma at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.