Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday alleged that former Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was a spy.

Zuma claimed Ramathlodi was recruited by apartheid regime during his student days in Lesotho.

He told the commission that was why Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.

