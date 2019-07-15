Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
Jacob Zuma told the commission that was why Ngoako Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday alleged that former Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was a spy.
Zuma claimed Ramathlodi was recruited by apartheid regime during his student days in Lesotho.
He told the commission that was why Ramatlhodi found it comfortable to come to the commission and accuse him of auctioning the country.
#JacobZuma claims former minister Ngoako Ramathlodi was a spy recruited by the apartheid regime during his student days in Lesotho. #StateCaptureInquiry #Zondocommission DS pic.twitter.com/IFWURh5z67— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2019
More details to follow.
