Zandile Gumede’s supporters unfazed, vow to continue demonstrations
The eThekwini municipality was granted an urgent interdict, restraining the demonstrators from engaging in any act of disruption or unlawful demonstration in the Durban CBD.
DURBAN - The supporters of embattled eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede have vowed to continue demonstrations at the Durban CBD despite a court order obtained by the eThekwini Municipality.
On Friday, the municipality was granted an urgent interdict by the Durban High Court, restraining the demonstrators from engaging in any act of intimidation, disruption, or otherwise unlawful demonstration in the Durban CBD.
The order followed violent protests the day before where close to 30 people were arrested, including one journalist.
Sduduzo Magwaza, one of the organisers of Thursday’s march in the Durban CBD, said they were not fazed by the court interdict.
Magwaza insisted that the decision by the African National Congress (ANC) to disband the eThekwini regional executive committee and placing Gumede on special leave was unlawful. He said they were considering legal action against the KZN ANC provincial executive committee on these matters.
On Friday, KZN ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said all members found to have participated in Thursday’s demonstrations would be disciplined. Magwaza said this would not deter them.
He said they would prepare for Tuesday’s court appearance of those who were arrested at Thursday’s demonstrations and would finalise their next move on their calls for Gumede to be reinstated as eThekwini mayor.
