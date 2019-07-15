Winde: 43 murders recorded in CT metro over the weekend
SANDF troops arrived in the Western Cape over the weekend, however, were not deployed on Friday as initially announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said 43 murders were recorded in the Cape Town metro between Friday night and Monday morning.
Of the 43 people murdered, 25 were shot and 12 were stabbed.
The deployment of the South African Defence Force to Cape Town was delayed. South African Police Service officers conducted operations on Thursday night in areas including Philippi, Steenberg and Delft.
Winde said he welcomed the total of 143 arrests that were made and the confiscation of guns and drugs.
“This weekend’s murder rate is proof that there is no time to waste in deploying the army, and I call on minister Cele and President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to get the paperwork out of the way as quickly as possible so that no more lives are wasted.”
Mfuleni recorded the highest weekend death toll with six murders.
Delft and Samora Machel each recorded four murders, while three murders were reported in Mitchells Plain.
WATCH: Philippi Lockdown: 141 arrested
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Another spy in ANC? Zuma says Siphiwe Nyanda linked to apartheid intelligence
-
WATCH: Day 1 of Zuma at the Zondo commission part 2
-
I was never a spy - Ramatlhodi challenges Zuma to lie detector test
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
-
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.