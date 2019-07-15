WC's Winde aims to break 'gang economy'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that helping gang-ravaged communities goes far beyond just policing.
Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.
Alan Winde said families could not be left to depend on the income of crime.
He wants to create more opportunities for young people in areas where gangs thrive.
His first goal is to create more internships.
"Then, of course, it's about the other stuff: schooling, social development, sport, economy. It's about a normal society and a normal society says that you can send your kids to school safely, your kids can make decisions about their future."
If and when volatile areas are stabilised, the Western Cape Government plans to implement programmes to, among other things, create job opportunities.
Popular in Local
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'
-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
-
Jacob Zuma to have say on corruption claims at Zondo Inquiry
-
25 sheep stolen in Mount Fletcher found hidden underground
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.