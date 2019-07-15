View all in Latest
WC's Winde aims to break 'gang economy'

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at a crime summit in Paarl on 14 July 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde speaks at a crime summit in Paarl on 14 July 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that helping gang-ravaged communities goes far beyond just policing.

Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.

Alan Winde said families could not be left to depend on the income of crime.

He wants to create more opportunities for young people in areas where gangs thrive.

His first goal is to create more internships.

"Then, of course, it's about the other stuff: schooling, social development, sport, economy. It's about a normal society and a normal society says that you can send your kids to school safely, your kids can make decisions about their future."

If and when volatile areas are stabilised, the Western Cape Government plans to implement programmes to, among other things, create job opportunities.

