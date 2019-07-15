WC's Winde aims to break 'gang economy'

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the so-called gang economy needed to be broken but also stressed that more opportunities would be created for young people to deter them from turning to crime.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that helping gang-ravaged communities goes far beyond just policing.

Alan Winde said families could not be left to depend on the income of crime.

He wants to create more opportunities for young people in areas where gangs thrive.

His first goal is to create more internships.

"Then, of course, it's about the other stuff: schooling, social development, sport, economy. It's about a normal society and a normal society says that you can send your kids to school safely, your kids can make decisions about their future."

If and when volatile areas are stabilised, the Western Cape Government plans to implement programmes to, among other things, create job opportunities.