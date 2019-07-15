Van Rooyen: State capture doesn't start and end with Zuma
Former President Jacob Zuma has arrived at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown where's set to appear before deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The commission has set aside five days for Zuma, who many have accused of enabling the capture of key government departments leading to the loss of billions of rands to corruption.
Meanwhile, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association said it was not fazed by the no-show of Zuma's supporters.
The association, which organised a march to Parktown in support of the former president, said that hundreds of people were being bussed in from other provinces.
In its application for the gathering's permit, the organisation said it was expecting 5,000 people to protest outside the commission.
MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus: "You muist remember that they come from quite far, there are some supporters here already, I've seen some people coming in buses from KwaZulu-Natal and thee will be people coming from all the provinces."
Former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen was also at the commission to support Zuma.
He said it would be a mistake to think allegations of state capture started and ended with the former president.
"We want to unpack this serious notion of state capture, to everyone an opportunity to present their side fo the story... it is a very serious phenomenon... state capture is not a simple thing."
WATCH: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
