Thousands expected to support Zuma at state capture inquiry

Organisers are expecting at least 5,000 supporters from across the country to descend on Parktown today in support of former President Jacob Zuma.

FILE: Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Babalo Ndenze/EWN
FILE: Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 27 July 2018. Picture: Babalo Ndenze/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday morning and he will not be short of supporters.

The commission has set down the whole of this week for Zuma but it's not clear if he will begin his testimony today.

The former president is facing a litany of allegations with several witnesses implicating him as the man who was at the heart of state capture, including through the influence of his close associates the Gupta family.

In moments of celebrations, legal challenges or political battles, Zuma's support has not waned.

And today will be no different.

As Zuma's loyalist and African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus explains, his legions of supporters will be right beside him.

“This is comradeship; we support him as a former commander-in-chief of our organisation.”

Niehaus said they would even be armed with a memorandum to hand over to the commission.

“This is a memorandum that has all our concerns by this huge grouping of people.”

Organisers are expecting at least 5,000 supporters from across the country to descend on Parktown today.

And their message is not expected to change - that Zuma is being targeted for championing radical economic transformation.

WATCH: Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline

