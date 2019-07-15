Thousands expected to support Zuma at state capture inquiry
Organisers are expecting at least 5,000 supporters from across the country to descend on Parktown today in support of former President Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma will finally appear before the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday morning and he will not be short of supporters.
The commission has set down the whole of this week for Zuma but it's not clear if he will begin his testimony today.
The former president is facing a litany of allegations with several witnesses implicating him as the man who was at the heart of state capture, including through the influence of his close associates the Gupta family.
In moments of celebrations, legal challenges or political battles, Zuma's support has not waned.
And today will be no different.
As Zuma's loyalist and African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus explains, his legions of supporters will be right beside him.
“This is comradeship; we support him as a former commander-in-chief of our organisation.”
#StateCaptureInquiry Carl Niehaus and Des van Rooyen are here. Van Rooyen says everyone must be given the chance to present their stories. LM pic.twitter.com/JSUrQGPuBQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2019
Niehaus said they would even be armed with a memorandum to hand over to the commission.
“This is a memorandum that has all our concerns by this huge grouping of people.”
Organisers are expecting at least 5,000 supporters from across the country to descend on Parktown today.
And their message is not expected to change - that Zuma is being targeted for championing radical economic transformation.
WATCH: Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma to have say on corruption claims at Zondo Inquiry
-
Zuma to continue denying state capture at Zondo Commission?
-
People in WC not safe, says EFF, after branch chairperson killed
-
5 key times Jacob Zuma's been implicated in state capture at Zondo commission
-
Former President Zuma & state capture: A timeline
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.