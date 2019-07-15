Survey: 1 in 4 Mozambicans paid a bribe last year
Half of the population believed it was necessary to pay a bribe to avoid a fine or going to court.
PRETORIA - One in four Mozambicans dealing with police, schools or health services last year had to pay a bribe.
The latest Afrobarometer survey on corruption showed there was still a high rate of bribery in Mozambique.
The perception of corruption in Mozambique remained high, according to Afrobarometer. Half of the population believed it was necessary to pay a bribe to avoid a fine or going to court.
Two-thirds were convinced a rich person was easily able to buy their way out of trouble. A third of the respondents believed most or all people in public service were corrupt.
This included the presidency, judges, parliament and local government. It extended to business and non-government organisations.
This perception has not changed since the previous survey four years ago, although faith in the presidency has increased marginally.
