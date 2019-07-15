State capture: Zuma maintains innocence, says he was targeted by ANC members
Former president Jacob Zuma said despite coming to the commission to answer allegations levelled against him, he had done nothing wrong.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday told his supporters that he was being targeted people within his own organisation.
Dozens of people gathered outside the venue in Johannesburg on Monday, where the state capture commission of inquiry hearings was held.
Zuma said despite coming to the commission to answer allegations levelled against him, he had done nothing wrong.
He told his supporters that he was prepared to tackle all allegations against him at the inquiry.
“The manner in which it was done, it was aimed at me. That’s why the Public Protector who had no money was given money to do it. The manner in which it was done was in a manner that was not regulated.”
The former president thanked his supporters for their unwavering faith and relentless support.
He left them with a promise that he would be back for the remaining four days set aside for his testimony because he had nothing to hide.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
-
BLF vows to fight their deregistration
-
Another spy in ANC? Zuma says Siphiwe Nyanda linked to apartheid intelligence
-
I was never a spy - Ramatlhodi challenges Zuma to lie detector test
-
Zuma supporters want Zondo to expand scope of commission
-
Zandile Gumede’s supporters unfazed, vow to continue demonstrations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.