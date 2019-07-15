State capture: Zuma maintains innocence, says he was targeted by ANC members

Former president Jacob Zuma said despite coming to the commission to answer allegations levelled against him, he had done nothing wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday told his supporters that he was being targeted people within his own organisation.

Dozens of people gathered outside the venue in Johannesburg on Monday, where the state capture commission of inquiry hearings was held.

Zuma said despite coming to the commission to answer allegations levelled against him, he had done nothing wrong.

He told his supporters that he was prepared to tackle all allegations against him at the inquiry.

“The manner in which it was done, it was aimed at me. That’s why the Public Protector who had no money was given money to do it. The manner in which it was done was in a manner that was not regulated.”

The former president thanked his supporters for their unwavering faith and relentless support.

He left them with a promise that he would be back for the remaining four days set aside for his testimony because he had nothing to hide.