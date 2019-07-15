Soapie actor, 2 others to appear in court for extortion attempt

Two of them will be charged for allegedly impersonating police officers and trying to demand money from the man who was dealing in diamonds at the South Gate Mall, south of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Three men, including a soapie actor, are expected to appear in the Booysens' Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman.

They forced him to withdraw R31,000 from his bank account.

The Hawks' Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the arrests were made on Friday.

“We apprehended one of the suspects inside the complainant vehicle when the money was been exchanged. Just next to the complainant’s vehicle, there were two gentlemen who immediately, after they saw the commotion, they sped off.

“When we came back to the crime, the complainant identified one of the suspects, the one who identified himself as a police official.”