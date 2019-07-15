Shock after sentencing of George teacher convicted of sexual grooming
The Thembalethu Regional Court has sentenced Hendrik Fourie to one-year correctional supervision and three years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years.
CAPE TOWN - The sentencing of a George teacher convicted of sexual grooming has been met with shock.
The Thembalethu regional court has sentenced Hendrik Fourie to one-year correctional supervision and three years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years.
Women and Men Against Women and Child Abuse’s Joanne Barrett said the suspended sentence was too lenient.
“As an organisation that fights for the protection of children, we feel the courts really need to take a stronger stance when it comes to sentences relating to children and sexual abuse. Harsher sentences are needed to send a strong message that these acts won’t be tolerated. The victims live with the crime committed at the end of the day.”
The former Glenwood teacher was arrested in August 2017 for the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old pupil. The 47-year-old has now been found guilty and sentenced and his name has been entered into the sexual offenders' register.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Another spy in ANC? Zuma says Siphiwe Nyanda linked to apartheid intelligence
-
I was never a spy - Ramatlhodi challenges Zuma to lie detector test
-
WATCH: Day 1 of Zuma at the Zondo commission part 2
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
-
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.