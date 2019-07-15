View all in Latest
Shock after sentencing of George teacher convicted of sexual grooming

The Thembalethu Regional Court has sentenced Hendrik Fourie to one-year correctional supervision and three years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The sentencing of a George teacher convicted of sexual grooming has been met with shock.

The Thembalethu regional court has sentenced Hendrik Fourie to one-year correctional supervision and three years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Women and Men Against Women and Child Abuse’s Joanne Barrett said the suspended sentence was too lenient.

“As an organisation that fights for the protection of children, we feel the courts really need to take a stronger stance when it comes to sentences relating to children and sexual abuse. Harsher sentences are needed to send a strong message that these acts won’t be tolerated. The victims live with the crime committed at the end of the day.”

The former Glenwood teacher was arrested in August 2017 for the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old pupil. The 47-year-old has now been found guilty and sentenced and his name has been entered into the sexual offenders' register.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Popular in Local

