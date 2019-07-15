SANDF to guard perimeter of CT communities during raids

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the roll-out last week, following approval by the president on the back of calls from communities and some opposition parties.

CAPE TOWN – There was strict security protocol around how many soldiers would be deployed to fight gangs in Cape Town.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the roll-out last week, following approval by the president on the back of calls from communities and some opposition parties.

The military started arriving in the city on Friday following months of escalated violence in several Cape Town communities.

The police ministry said almost 4,000 people were murdered in the Western Cape in the 2018/2019 period. SANDF’s brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi explained this weekend soldiers were prepared for the mission.

“They were prepared on the rules of engagement and how this would take place. It also involved orientation.”

Mgobozi said soldiers would be deployed to support the police by guarding the outer-perimeter of communities being raided.

WATCH: Philippi Lockdown: 141 arrested