SABC appeals for calm following reports of job cuts

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is appealing to the public to allow for the process of funding to be finalised and not to create panic and uncertainty amongst staff.

On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that the cash-strapped public broadcaster plans on cutting its staff by 33% as part of its turnaround strategy.

The paper also claimed the SABC was hoping to save R279 million a year and close down five regional offices.

The SABC's Vuyo Mthembu said this was not true.

"We’ve provided our responses to the eleven preconditions and let us wait for that process to be finalised and at that stage, we’d have a response."