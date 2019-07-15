PSL releases 2019/20 season Absa Premiership fixtures

The newly-promoted club, Stellenbosch FC would travel to Port Elizabeth to play Chippa United on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season fixtures including some important cup competition dates.

The first block would include some exciting fixtures such as the Absa Premiership Tshwane derby between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns against SuperSport United, league runner-ups Orlando Pirates against Bloemfontein Celtic, Baroka FC against Cape Town City, Highlands Park hosting Kaizer Chiefs in Tembisa and AmaZulu against Bidvest Wits.

There would be two more derbies on the opening weekend – the Limpopo derby between Black Leopards, who would be at home in Thohoyandou against Polokwane City and the KwaZulu-Natal derby featuring Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

The league also revealed that the last day of the Absa Premiership was scheduled for Saturday, 09 May 2020.

In cup competitions, the MTN8 would kick-off on the weekend of 17/18 August 2019.

The 2019/20 Telkom Knockout would kick-off after the October international break on the weekend of 19 October 2019.