PSL releases 2019/20 season Absa Premiership fixtures
The newly-promoted club, Stellenbosch FC would travel to Port Elizabeth to play Chippa United on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season fixtures including some important cup competition dates.
The first block would include some exciting fixtures such as the Absa Premiership Tshwane derby between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns against SuperSport United, league runner-ups Orlando Pirates against Bloemfontein Celtic, Baroka FC against Cape Town City, Highlands Park hosting Kaizer Chiefs in Tembisa and AmaZulu against Bidvest Wits.
There would be two more derbies on the opening weekend – the Limpopo derby between Black Leopards, who would be at home in Thohoyandou against Polokwane City and the KwaZulu-Natal derby featuring Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.
The newly-promoted club, Stellenbosch FC would travel to Port Elizabeth to play Chippa United on Saturday.
The league also revealed that the last day of the Absa Premiership was scheduled for Saturday, 09 May 2020.
In cup competitions, the MTN8 would kick-off on the weekend of 17/18 August 2019.
The 2019/20 Telkom Knockout would kick-off after the October international break on the weekend of 19 October 2019.
Popular in Sport
-
England 'mistakenly' awarded extra run in World Cup final: former umpire
-
Bloodhound supersonic car to make debut in Northern Cape
-
Proudfoot happy with progress in the camp
-
James Small's funeral details confirmed
-
Dyantyi injury setback for Springboks
-
Success pays for Nigeria as Dangote promises big goal bonus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.