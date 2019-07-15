Proudfoot happy with progress in the camp

The Springbok was dealt with a blow after winger Aphiwe Dyantyi returned to the Golden Lions, where he would undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok assistant coach Matt Proudfoot said the team was looking at an exciting week ahead of Rugby Championship opener against Australia.

The Springbok was on Monday dealt with a blow after winger Aphiwe Dyantyi returned to the Golden Lions, where he would undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

“We arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday and everyone is buzzing. We realise it’s a huge year for the Springboks and for the country. This season provides us with a huge challenge and, with every challenge, we realise that there are important steps along the way, and the most important step is the first one. We’ve prepared well for this Test against Australia and we are looking forward to this challenge," said Proudfoot.

“We’ve had some time together as a group and everyone is aligned on what we want to achieve. It has been very pleasing to see how the players have taken ownership during this period.”

Proudfoot was also pleased with the game time and performance of Lood de Jager, who played just over 50 minutes for the Blue Bulls in this weekend’s Currie Cup opening round.

It was the Springbok lock’s first time back on the field since he was sidelined with an injury early in the Super Rugby campaign.

“Lood understood and executed their plan and now we are looking forward to getting him firing in our system,” said Proudfoot.

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus was expected to announce the Springbok matchday squad on Wednesday.