Probe launched after pedestrian hit, dragged by bakkie in EC

CAPE TOWN - East London police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian was killed and dragged under a bakkie for more than 20 kilometres.

It is alleged the driver hit a person on the N2 on Sunday night.

The driver told police he was too afraid to stop his vehicle and decided to drive to the nearest police station.

The police's Mluleki Mbi said upon arrival, the driver discovered a man's body was stuck underneath his bakkie.

“Upon arrival, the body was found underneath the bakkie. We opened a case of culpable homicide.”