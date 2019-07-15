Probe launched after pedestrian hit, dragged by bakkie in EC

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
Go

Probe launched after pedestrian hit, dragged by bakkie in EC

The driver told police he was too afraid to stop his vehicle and decided to drive to the nearest police station.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - East London police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian was killed and dragged under a bakkie for more than 20 kilometres.

It is alleged the driver hit a person on the N2 on Sunday night.

The driver told police he was too afraid to stop his vehicle and decided to drive to the nearest police station.

The police's Mluleki Mbi said upon arrival, the driver discovered a man's body was stuck underneath his bakkie.

“Upon arrival, the body was found underneath the bakkie. We opened a case of culpable homicide.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA