People in WC not safe, says EFF, after branch chairperson killed
No one has been arrested yet following the fatal shooting of EFF branch chairperson Xolani Jack.
Xolani Jack was the branch chairperson of ward 90 in Khayelitsha in the Cape Metro. Jack was also a staff member at the party's provincial office.
EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party was deeply saddened by the murder.
He said people were not safe in the Western Cape.
"Last week we saw a number of people that were killed in Philippi East, previously there was Gugulethu and Khayelitsha. Apparently, the way things are happening in the Western Cape the thugs are going to the streets ans homes. The people of the Western Cape are not safe."
