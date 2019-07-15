Mpumalanga man confesses to killing, burying 5 women

The man was arrested two weeks ago in Numbi village after police exhumed the body of one of the victims.

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police said that a 25-year-old suspected serial killer has confessed to killing five women.

The man, who pointed out where all the bodies were buried, told police he met the women on Facebook.

The police's Leonard Hlati said: “Yesterday we exhumed three bodies that he showed us, so we’ve got a total of five bodies that we’ve exhumed. He’d then change his house into a graveyard, willy-nilly killing women and burying them alone in his yard.

“People were suffering, not knowing where their loved ones were. His actions started from last year up until early this year.”