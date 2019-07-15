Mpumalanga man confesses to killing, burying 5 women

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
Go

Mpumalanga man confesses to killing, burying 5 women

The man was arrested two weeks ago in Numbi village after police exhumed the body of one of the victims.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police said that a 25-year-old suspected serial killer has confessed to killing five women.

The man was arrested two weeks ago in Numbi village after police exhumed the body of one of the victims.

The man, who pointed out where all the bodies were buried, told police he met the women on Facebook.

The police's Leonard Hlati said: “Yesterday we exhumed three bodies that he showed us, so we’ve got a total of five bodies that we’ve exhumed. He’d then change his house into a graveyard, willy-nilly killing women and burying them alone in his yard.

“People were suffering, not knowing where their loved ones were. His actions started from last year up until early this year.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA