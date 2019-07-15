Motorists could pay more for petrol from August
The AA said there had been volatility in both the rand and the exchange rate over the past few weeks.
CAPE TOWN - While petrol users could be in for a seven cents increase for August, diesel motorists could expect a 20 cent decrease.
The cost of illuminating paraffin could potentially go down by 14 cents. This was according to unaudited mid-month fuel price data by the Central Energy Fund.
The Automobile Association said while the rand won ground against the US dollar for the month so far, international oil prices have soared, offsetting the rand's incline.
The AA's Layton Beard said there had been volatility in both the rand and the exchange rate over the past few weeks.
“The increase in the refined cost of fuel was high for petrol and diesel in the first couple of weeks of July.”
However, Beard said the figures were subject to change in the next three weeks.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Zuma: I may or may not have asked GCIS to help Guptas with media launches
-
Another spy in ANC? Zuma says Siphiwe Nyanda linked to apartheid intelligence
-
'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
-
Zuma accuses Ngoako Ramatlhodi of being a spy
-
Zuma: I’ve never done anything unlawful with the Guptas
-
Case against former Aurora executives postponed to August
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.