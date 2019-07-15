Manenberg parents vow to escalate row over schools to Ramaphosa

Manenberg parents are angry about plans to close Silverstream High School and Sonderend Primary School in the area and merge them with another larger school two kilometres away.

CAPE TOWN - Gang warfare isn't just impacting the immediate safety of those living in affected areas, it's also at the centre of a row over schooling.

Authorities would use the land the schools are on for a new hospital.

But parents are up in arms about the plans and they're promising not to back down until they're shelved.

Silverstream High School and Sonderend Primary school are on land earmarked for the long-awaited Klipfontein regional hospital that will replace the old GF Jooste facility.

The Western Cape Education Department plans to build a massive new campus on the current Edendale Primary School site a short distance away to accommodate learners from the two schools.

But as short as the distance is, in an area plagued by gang violence, the school governing board's Sadiya Davids said it would be a very dangerous walk for children.

"That's a gang-ridden area! Feel our pain that we are feeling as parents, here our children are safe."

Authorities said the community was informed of the plans to move the schools last year and the move was part of the community action plan signed off by the mayor and the premier.

But Davids said that ongoing gang violence made the plan a non-starter.

"Mr Ramaphosa said in his Sona that no government official can take a building down without the community getting involved. So if they're saying the deal is done then we will have to take it up with the president."

Davids said they would again take action if they were not satisfied with the response, they would take further action.