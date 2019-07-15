View all in Latest
Lenasia police probing assault case over land invasion squabble

It's understood Extension 9 residents confronted a group of people after they tried to occupy land illegally in the area.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of assault after Lenasia residents clashed over a land invasion.

It's understood Extension 9 residents confronted a group of people after they tried to occupy land illegally in the area.

The police's Molefe Mokoena said that investigations were ongoing.

“The two groups were fighting in connection with that land; some wanted to take over the land while others tried to stop them from erecting shacks there. At this stage, police are investigating a case of assault but so far no one has been arrested.”

