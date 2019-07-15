Lenasia police probing assault case over land invasion squabble

It's understood Extension 9 residents confronted a group of people after they tried to occupy land illegally in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of assault after Lenasia residents clashed over a land invasion.

The police's Molefe Mokoena said that investigations were ongoing.

“The two groups were fighting in connection with that land; some wanted to take over the land while others tried to stop them from erecting shacks there. At this stage, police are investigating a case of assault but so far no one has been arrested.”