Lenasia police probing assault case over land invasion squabble
It's understood Extension 9 residents confronted a group of people after they tried to occupy land illegally in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Police are investigating a case of assault after Lenasia residents clashed over a land invasion.
It's understood Extension 9 residents confronted a group of people after they tried to occupy land illegally in the area.
The police's Molefe Mokoena said that investigations were ongoing.
“The two groups were fighting in connection with that land; some wanted to take over the land while others tried to stop them from erecting shacks there. At this stage, police are investigating a case of assault but so far no one has been arrested.”
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'
-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
-
Thousands expected to support Zuma at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.