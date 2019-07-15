James Small's funeral details confirmed
Small, a member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, died suddenly from a heart attack at the age of 50 last week.
CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok winger James Small's funeral will take place at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on Thursday.
His funeral will take place at The Deck at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg, starting at 2pm on 18 July.
“James, as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995, will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing,” said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby.
“He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way.
“At 50 years old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time.”
Small made his debut for the Springboks against New Zealand in Johannesburg in 1992 and played in 47 Tests until 1997. He scored 20 Test tries, with the last of those in his final match in the Green and Gold, against Scotland – a try which, at that stage, broke Danie Gerber's Test record.
