Jacob Zuma to have say on corruption claims at Zondo Inquiry

The man many have accused of enabling massive corruption and the plundering of state resources will finally take the stand at the inquiry after weeks of anticipation.

JOHANNESBURG – His name has been mentioned during incriminating testimony by several witnesses at the state capture commission of inquiry and on Monday morning former President Jacob Zuma will get a chance to have his say.

For some time, there was a back and forth between the commission and Zuma as he questioned its credibility, claimed he was never implicated and even asked questions to be sent to him in advance.

It's the long-awaited appearance at an inquiry that's exposed levels of corruption South Africans hadn't quite anticipated.

And from Monday the focus shifts to Zuma.

He's set to respond to allegations that, during his tenure, he enabled state capture and allowed his close associates including the Gupta family to effectively loot state-owned entities and influence Cabinet ministers.

Zuma has been implicated by several witnesses, including former government spokesperson Themba Maseko, who detailed how the former president allegedly asked him to help the Guptas secure advertising.

Some people were summoned to the family home in Saxonwold where they were offered ministerial positions.

There was also former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene who alleged that Zuma put pressure on him to sign a nuclear deal with the Russians, an agreement that would have crippled South Africa financially.

But these damning allegations don't seem to have shaken Zuma.

He posted a video Sunday on Twitter, in which he's seen laughing and mimicking a group of old women who once made a song, calling for him to step down.

I thought I should brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/T9kJgBUZz8 — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 14, 2019

It's unclear what Zuma's strategy is but this is a big moment for the man who reluctantly established the inquiry, after claiming there was no state capture and then accused the commission of targeting him.

BRIBES, CAKES AND DEATH THREATS

According to Angelo Agrizzi, one of the inquiry's witnessed, Zuma allegedly accepted a monthly $2,200 bribe delivered in luxury bags from a contracting firm that was trying to evade police investigation.

The money was in theory for his charity foundation.

Agrizzi said his company Bosasa also organised free parties, bulk alcohol supplies and birthday cakes to keep favour with Zuma's associates.

Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, who was sacked by Zuma in 2015, testified that Zuma pushed policies on nuclear power and aviation that were designed to benefit the Gupta family.

The Gupta brothers are accused of fraudulently profiting from government contracts including energy and transport deals under Zuma.

The family owned a uranium mine, which would have seen profits soar from the nuclear deal, as well as a portfolio of mining, technology and media companies.

They allegedly held such sway over Zuma that they were able to select some of his Cabinet ministers.

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas told the inquiry that the Guptas offered him the finance minister's job and even threatened to kill him after he refused to accept a $40 million bribe.

Zuma was forced to set up the inquiry in January 2018, shortly before he left office, after failing in a legal battle to overturn the instructions of the country's ethics ombudsman.

Sitting in central Johannesburg, it has heard from scores of witnesses over 130 days in session since last year.

Zuma has separately been charged with 16 counts of graft linked to an arms deal from before he became president.

The Indian-born Gupta brothers - Ajay, Atul and Rajesh - have left South Africa and are now based in Dubai. They also deny any wrong-doing.

Eager to distance himself from the Zuma era, Ramaphosa has declared his presidency as a "new dawn" for the country and described the inquiry as a "very painful process".

Additional reporting by AFP.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)