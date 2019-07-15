Zuma supporters want Zondo to expand scope of commission

They said, at this stage, it was too narrow and focused on Zuma who was being unfairly targeted.

PARKTOWN - Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have handed over a memorandum to the state capture inquiry calling on Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to expand the scope of the commission.

Zuma's supporters calling themselves Concerned Citizens said they were concerned that the commission was biased against Zuma.

The organisation handed over a memorandum on Monday calling on the commission to rectify this.

#StateCaptureInquiry meanwhile outside Zuma supporters outside the venue. It’s expected he will address them after his testimony is done. BD pic.twitter.com/tz6pnRtMqQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2019

The organisation said failure to do this would result in the commission losing credibility.

Meanwhile, the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association in Gauteng on Monday said calling Zuma to appear before the state capture inquiry was a declaration of war

Chairperson of the association Gorbachev Moyo said this while addressing a group of Zuma supporters gathered at a park near the commission of inquiry venue in Johannesburg.

Moyo said they would defend Zuma at all costs: “This is the beginning of a war, a war that some of us will not see at the end of the day. We are going to stand up.”