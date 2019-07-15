Zuma supporters sing struggle songs outside state capture venue

They were wearing African National Congress t-shirts bearing the former presidents face.

PARKTOWN - Dozens of former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have gathered at a park nearby the state capture commission venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

They're singing struggle songs while police keep an eye on them.

They were present as part of a gathering organised by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, which believed Zuma was innocent and was being vilified by the commission.

Zuma was expected to address them later on Monday.

#StateCaptureInquiry MK vets and supporters in ANC regalia. LM pic.twitter.com/vDErUC01z2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2019