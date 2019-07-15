Zuma supporters sing struggle songs outside state capture venue

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
Go

Zuma supporters sing struggle songs outside state capture venue

They were wearing African National Congress t-shirts bearing the former presidents face.

ANC supporters outside the Zondo commission venue on Monday 15 July 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
ANC supporters outside the Zondo commission venue on Monday 15 July 2019. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

PARKTOWN - Dozens of former President Jacob Zuma's supporters have gathered at a park nearby the state capture commission venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday.

They're wearing African National Congress t-shirts bearing the former presidents face.

They're singing struggle songs while police keep an eye on them.

They were present as part of a gathering organised by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, which believed Zuma was innocent and was being vilified by the commission.

Zuma was expected to address them later on Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA