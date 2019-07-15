Pillay joins Gordhan review application against Mkhwebane

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
Go

Pillay joins Gordhan review application against Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report two weeks ago which found that Sars’ now-defunct high-risk investigation unit was unlawfully established and operated.

FILE: Ivan Pillay. Picture: Twitter @Radio702.
FILE: Ivan Pillay. Picture: Twitter @Radio702.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has joined Minister Pravin Gordhan in his review application of the public protector’s report regarding the so-called "rogue" unit.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report two weeks ago which found that Sars’ now-defunct high-risk investigation unit was unlawfully established and operated, among numerous other findings.

This was the second application launched by Gordhan against the public protector after he filed papers to review and set aside the report related to allegedly improperly authorising Pillay’s early retirement a decade ago.

In an affidavit, Pillay said he fully associated himself with Gordhan’s questions of law and fact in reaction to Mkhwebane’s report.

He added that it was a matter of grave concern for him that Mkhwebane had paid little, if any regard, to affidavits he filed in April and in June.

Pillay said his comments in the report were redacted and extremely inaccurate, while Mkhwebane’s response to his affidavit was in places dismissive and meaningless.

The former deputy commissioner also criticised the advocate for her reliance on the KPMG and Skhakhane reports to reach conclusions.

Pillay said that while he was joining Gordhan in this application, he would also review proceedings of his own against the Mkhwebane.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA