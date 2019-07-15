Pillay joins Gordhan review application against Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report two weeks ago which found that Sars’ now-defunct high-risk investigation unit was unlawfully established and operated.

PRETORIA - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has joined Minister Pravin Gordhan in his review application of the public protector’s report regarding the so-called "rogue" unit.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her report two weeks ago which found that Sars’ now-defunct high-risk investigation unit was unlawfully established and operated, among numerous other findings.

This was the second application launched by Gordhan against the public protector after he filed papers to review and set aside the report related to allegedly improperly authorising Pillay’s early retirement a decade ago.

In an affidavit, Pillay said he fully associated himself with Gordhan’s questions of law and fact in reaction to Mkhwebane’s report.

He added that it was a matter of grave concern for him that Mkhwebane had paid little, if any regard, to affidavits he filed in April and in June.

Pillay said his comments in the report were redacted and extremely inaccurate, while Mkhwebane’s response to his affidavit was in places dismissive and meaningless.

The former deputy commissioner also criticised the advocate for her reliance on the KPMG and Skhakhane reports to reach conclusions.

Pillay said that while he was joining Gordhan in this application, he would also review proceedings of his own against the Mkhwebane.