I was never a spy - Ramatlhodi challenges Zuma to lie detector test
In a shocking claim, former president Jacob Zuma told the state capture commission that Ngoako Ramatlhodi was an apartheid spy that was recruited in Lesotho.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi on Monday challenged Jacob Zuma to a lie detector test following the former president's testimony at the state capture commission.
Ramatlhodi said the lie detector test would be conducted live to prove his innocence. This came after a shocking claim made by the former president when he told the commission that Ramatlhodi was an apartheid spy who was recruited in Lesotho.
“He was recruited when he was a student in Lesotho to be a spy. He finds it very comfortable to come here and say, ‘This Zuma, he was a good man.’ I’ve known for years what he is, but I’ve never shown it.”
Last year, Ramatlhodi also made claims about Zuma at the state capture commission. He said: “He auctioned executive authority. The next president that would come would reach an empty office.”
This seemed to have provoked the former president. Ramatlhodi on Monday responded to Zuma’s allegations, with his spokesperson telling Eyewitness News that he was prepared to do a lie detector test with the former president.
He refuted Zuma’s claims and said he was never a spy.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
