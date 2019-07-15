Gunmen kill 10 in revenge attack on Nigerian village: police
The assailants "invaded" Kirtawa village in Katsina state late Saturday, shooting residents and stealing cows, regional police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.
LAGOS – About 300 gunmen raided a village in northwestern Nigeria in a revenge attack, killing 10 people, burning cars and stealing cattle, police said.
The assailants "invaded" Kirtawa village in Katsina state late Saturday, shooting residents and stealing cows, regional police spokesperson Gambo Isah said in a statement.
"Ten persons were found dead, five injured," Isah said.
The bandits set fire to five cars and four motorcycles after stealing "an unspecified number of cows", he said.
Police said the gunmen opened fire on security forces as they arrived on the scene, shooting out the tyres of an armoured vehicle and wounding a soldier and a paramilitary officer, before fleeing.
The raid was a "reprisal attack" for an earlier assault on the bandits by vigilantes from the village, police said.
Katsina state has seen a surge in attacks by kidnapping and cattle rustling gangs, prompting villagers to form vigilantes groups to defend themselves.
The bandit gangs maintain camps in Rugu forest which straddles Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states.
Last week, gunmen killed six people when they raided three villages in Katsina's Kankara district.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%
-
Zambian president fires finance minister, replaces her with Ng'andu
-
Pastor confirmed with Ebola as disease spreads in DR Congo
-
Israeli education minister favours gay 'conversion therapy'
-
Outrage over treatment of Zim MP charged with treason
-
Final death toll in boat migrant accident off Tunisia rises to 82
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.